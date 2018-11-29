Caught on camera: Pennsylvania postal worker throws package onto lawn

NORTH WALES, Pennsylvania --
The United States Postal Service is conducting an investigation into a mail carrier caught delivering a Pennsylvania family's package with an underhand toss.

The North Wales family isn't just upset about the way their box was handled, they say the driver tried to place the blame on them.

Brian Simon showed sister station WPVI in Philadelphia surveillance video from Tuesday afternoon, when a postal vehicle pulled into his driveway before the driver threw a package out of the truck window onto his lawn.

Seconds later, the driver can be seen retrieving it and returning to the truck, only to re-emerge seconds later and throw the package toward the front door of the house.

Simon said his wife Lisa was watching in bewilderment from inside of the house.

"She was very upset," he said.

Lisa came outside to confront the driver.

"Her reason for throwing the package was because my dog and two younger children were out in the front yard," Brian Simon said.

He said a neighbor's surveillance video shows the yard was empty, and his 13-year-old German shepherd was inside on the couch with Lisa at the time.

The couple was upset enough to complain to the Postal Service. A spokesperson said officials are aware of the video and that they have apologized to the customers, and that appropriate action will be taken, if necessary, at the conclusion of an ongoing investigation.

The spokesperson would not detail what those actions might be, but Simon said he was told it could include the driver being dismissed.

"I would not want to see anyone lose their job," he said. "But on the same note, to see the Post Office, especially here in North Wales, teach the postal carriers to be a little more respectful with people's mail and packages."

