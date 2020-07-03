BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- New video shows an act of criminal mischief at a Brooklyn subway station.
The NYPD released surveillance video showing a man smashing an MTA validator screen with a hammer at the Clinton and Montague Street station.
The act of vandalism took place during the afternoon hours.
The suspect took off in an unknown direction.
Police are trying to track him down.
----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Video shows subway vandal smashing MTA screen in Brooklyn
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News