'I was traumatized': Police officer caught on camera nearly hitting grandma, 5 children with SUV

A Florida police officer was disciplined after they were caught on video nearly hitting a grandma and five kids with their SUV, the department said.

Denise Ford, the mother of those children, said if the incident wasn't caught on camera, the officer might not have been punished.

In the Ring video, a car appears to brake to avoid hitting a school bus that's out of frame. Then comes the police SUV. The officer swerved into a yard to avoid hitting the bus, but nearly hits the children.

"He almost hit me. I froze, but then I realized I had to jump out of the way," one of Ford's children said.

"What if you would have hit my kids? You didn't stop to say, 'Hey, is they okay?' I was traumatized. I was like, 'Lord have mercy.' Like, what if? What if? What if?" Ford said.

Police didn't elaborate on how the officer was disciplined.