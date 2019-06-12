Mother who fell in subway carrying baby died of natural causes, medical examiner says

NEW YORK -- The New York City medical examiner has determined that a woman who fell down Manhattan subway stairs with her 1-year-old daughter died of natural causes.

The medical examiner said on Monday that 22-year-old Malaysia Goodson's death in January was caused by heart and thyroid problems. Her child was unharmed.

The office previously had stated that it appeared the Stamford, Connecticut resident's death was related to a pre-existing medical condition.

Nonetheless, the incident prompted complaints about the lack of accessibility in the subway system. Only about a quarter of the city's 472 subway stations have elevators, and the elevators that do exist are often out of service. The problem also makes it difficult for people in wheelchairs to use the subways, and disability-rights activists have staged frequent protests over the issue.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york cityfatal fallbabysubway
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Husband's DNA found mixed with missing Connecticut mom's blood
High school dance team member collapses, dies during workout
Justice for Junior: Jury deliberations to begin Thursday
Midtown scaffold breaks loose, falling bricks hurt 2 people
FAA: Pilot killed in NYC crash not certified to fly in limited visibility
Helicopter crash raises questions, concerns about NYC airspace
What we know about Tim McCormack, NYC helicopter crash pilot
Show More
Family sues LI school district over assault on teen by classmates
AccuWeather: Sunny skies, comfortable temps
Couple faces charges after selling $93K in Kohl's cash
Concern over possible mumps outbreak among inmates at NJ jail
Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9/11 victims fund
More TOP STORIES News