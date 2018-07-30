NEW YORK --CBS has declined to take immediate action against CEO Les Mooves amid sexual misconduct allegations, opting instead to hire outside counsel.
If Moonves had been suspended or departed altogether, CBS would face a serious power vacuum at a time of rapid change roiling the industry. The CBS board met Monday to consider the matter along with other details related to the investigation.
Moonves, who has run the current CBS since 2006, has steered the company aggressively into the streaming arena. He has also been waging a battle for independence with mogul Shari Redstone, who wants to combine CBS with its sibling company Viacom.
A New Yorker article Friday reported that six women are accusing Moonves of sexual harassment between the 1980s and late 2000s.
The media company said it takes all allegations of personal misconduct seriously. It said the independent directors are "investigating claims that violate the company's clear policies in that regard."
Four of the women described forcible touching or kissing during business meetings, while two said that Moonves physically intimidated them or threatened to derail their careers.
Moonves acknowledged in a statement that there were times decades ago when he may have made some women uncomfortable by making advances. But he says, "Those were mistakes, and I regret them immensely."
He said that he never misused his position to harm or hinder anyone's career.
The New Yorker article also said a culture of misconduct extended from Moonves to other parts of the corporation, including CBS News. It said men in that division who were accused of sexual misconduct were promoted, even as the company paid settlements to women with complaints.
Mooves is the latest media giant to become embroiled in sexual misconduct allegations since the downfall of Weinstein in October triggered the #metoo social media movement.
In November, CBS fired veteran news host Charlie Rose over allegations he had groped women, walked naked in front of them and made lewd phone calls. Rose has apologized for his behavior but questioned the accuracy of some of the claims.
In December, Moonves joined a meeting of chief executives of nearly every major Hollywood studio, TV network and record label to establish a commission to comb sexual misconduct in the industry. They agreed to fund the Commission On Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace, and chose Anita Hill to chair it.
Moonves was the No. 2 highest paid CEO of a major public company in 2017, according to an analysis by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm. He made $68.4 million last year, behind only chip maker Broadcom's CEO.
Before joining CBS, he was president of Warner Bros. Television, where he oversaw the development of hit TV shows "Friends" and "ER."
Moonves, who is married to TV personality and CBS producer Julie Chen, was inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2013. He also won the Milestone Award from the Producers Guild of America that year.
