COVID News: Anger over CDC panel's original booster decision excluding frontline workers

The group labeled the decision "unconscionable," and urged CDC's director to overrule the panel.
In the end, Dr. Rachel Walensky sided with the workers, stating, "As CDC director, it is my job to recognize where our actions can have the greatest impact."
Dr. Walensky said she made the decision in part because it aligned with the FDA's booster authorization decision earlier this week.
Here are more of today's COVID-19 headlines:
NJ mask mandate for ages 2 and up in day cares begins
New Jersey's mask mandate for day cares goes into effect Friday. Anyone over the age of 2 will have to wear a mask while indoors.
The state says this will strengthen protections for those too young to get vaccinated. Governor Murphy says he understands it may be difficult to get young children to wear masks for the majority of the day, but is hoping day cares will provide children with as much support as is necessary.
NYC schools prepare for possible teacher, staff shortages Monday
Workers at New York City schools have until Monday to get their COVID vaccinations before the city's mandate goes into effect. Right now, about 10,000 teachers remain unvaccinated, and schools are scrambling to replace them before the deadline. Unions are bracing for shortages and a chaotic week next week - and they are calling for a delay.
Hochul announces vaccine incentive with NY football teams
Governor Kathy Hochul announced a marketing campaign and vaccine incentive program in partnership with all three New York football teams, including a #VaxAndWin Football Sweepstakes with the Buffalo Bills, New York Giants, and New York Jets. Any New Yorkers who receives their first COVID-19 vaccine dose from September 9 through October 24 is eligible to win prizes including game tickets, special in-game experiences, stadium tours, signed team gear, FaceTime calls with alumni players, and more. CLICK HERE to enter.
"As we heard from the players themselves, the best defense is a good offense," Hochul said. "New York State has made tremendous progress in vaccinating eligible New Yorkers - but there is still work to be done. As a new football season begins, I am proud to announce this unique vaccine incentive program with all of New York's professional football teams to continue this work on a new playing field."
NY Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker resigns
New York Health Commissioner Dr. Howard Zucker, who was a leading defender of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has submitted his resignation, Gov. Kathy Hochul said Thursday. Hochul thanked Zucker for his service and said he has agreed to stay on until the state names a new commissioner. Zucker, who was appointed by Cuomo as health commissioner in 2015, was a leading figure in the state's pandemic response last year as the New York City metro area became one of the world's worst COVID-19 hot spots.
Teachers survey slams schools' COVID policy
A new internal survey among members of New York City's biggest teachers union suggests a big "no confidence" vote for Mayor Bill de Blasio and his public school COVID policies. The poll, of members in the United Federation of Teachers poll, were a resounding rejection of the steps taken by the mayor.
Among the results:
-- 92% of responding teachers say students are not able to maintain a 3-foot distance throughout the day.
--89% say students are not following the mask protocol all day.
--86% said kids are not 3 feet apart during lunch periods.
--98% said the mayor has no clue what is happening inside schools.
--98% said they believe neither the mayor nor the Department of Education have a proper safety plan.
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID vaccine boosters for at-risk groups
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has authorized Pfizer booster shots for seniors and other high-risk Americans, paving the way for third doses to be offered as early as the end of the week. The decision would allow for anyone over the age of 65 to get a booster, as well as people as young as 18 if they have a medical condition that puts them at risk of severe COVID-19 or if they work a frontline job that makes it more likely that they would get infected. FDA's acting commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock, said that list should include health care workers, teachers and grocery story workers, as well as people in prisons and homeless shelters.
"This pandemic is dynamic and evolving, with new data about vaccine safety and effectiveness becoming available every day," Woodcock said in a statement. "As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed."
MTA cracking down on face mask enforcement as compliance dips
The MTA announced that it will step up enforcement of its face mask-wearing policy as new data shows fewer subway, bus, and commuter train riders have been wearing face coverings recently. Compliance was near-universal earlier in the coronavirus pandemic when ridership was way down. Now, compliance on the subways is about 87%, according to the MTA Chief Safety Officer Pat Warren.
NYRR outlines COVID-19 safety guidelines for 2021 TCS NYC Marathon
The New York Road Runners on Wednesday announced its health and safety guidelines for the 2021 TCS New York City Marathon on November 7. Since September of 2020, NYRR has safely produced more than 25 road races by effectively implementing health and safety protocols. To ensure all those involved have a best-in-class experience, the guidelines outline the entire runner experience - from runners picking up their bibs, to the start, running on course, and crossing the finish line.
Supply chain issues already threaten prices of holiday gifts, Christmas trees
It's a good thing that consumers are in a mood to spend heading into the holiday season. They may have to dish out more for a new artificial Christmas tree this year, depending on where they buy it from. Some large sellers of artificial trees say they are increasing their prices by double-digit percentages and are blaming unduly high shipping costs tied to the ongoing global supply chain mess.
"We'll have to raise prices. For trees, it'll be on average about 20% higher," said Mac Harman, CEO of Balsam Hill. "Even then, it won't cover our own costs because we're paying as much as 300% more per shipping container this year."
