Coronavirus Updates: 100,000 daily US cases; NJ positivity rate soars

Several thousand of those cases are in the Tri-State area.
Nearly 3,000 were reported in New York.
Nearly 1,200 cases were in Connecticut.
For the second day in a row, there were more than 2,000 cases reported in New Jersey.
The soaring positivity rates are troubling to health officials and lawmakers.
New Jersey's is the highest in our area at 7.74%.
What to know about coronavirus:
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
NYC COVID-19 positivity rate tracker
Here are more of today's headlines:
Jersey City restaurant has positive attitude despite COVID uptick in NJ
At Porta Restaurant in Jersey City, the smell of comfort food permeates Newark Avenue despite COVID cases rising at uncomfortable levels in New Jersey. The owner, Marianne Pinaha, says it would be unfortunate to take a step backwards, but her positive attitude is warming hearts. "I'm confident we will always be here in this space and if we have to close down a little bit we will open our doors right back up as soon as possible," Pinaha said.
Masks in Jersey City
Jersey City is taking an aggressive step to increase mask use in the city. Officials have launched a new initiative, #MaskUpJC, to focus on citywide mask distribution.
Five city-branded masks will be sent to all 120,000 households in Jersey City.
Workers at Brooklyn hospital get 5,500 pairs of new Nike sneakers
Frontline healthcare workers battling the coronavirus pandemic at Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn received 5,500 pairs of new Nike sneakers and 20,000 high performance socks Thursday.
The donation came thanks to a partnership with local New York-based nonprofit World of Giving and Good360, global leaders in product philanthropy and purposeful giving.
Maimonides was inundated with COVID patients during the surge, and last month, there was another influx of patients after a spike in the virus in south Brooklyn. But for a few minutes Thursday, the talk wasn't about saving lives -- it was all about the sneakers.
Hoboken passes house party fine ordinance
The Hoboken City Council passed an ordinance that would fine people for having house parties and indoor gatherings of more than 25 people.
The ordinance applies to indoor gatherings that are not religious services or celebrations, political activities, wedding ceremonies, funerals, or memorial services.
Officials crack down on COVID violators in Paterson
The list of violators gets longer and longer as COVID cases in New Jersey and elsewhere are becoming alarming.
In Paterson, there were 81 new cases overnight. The city also launched a task force that has been going to nightclubs and large gatherings trying to reign them in.
Connecticut limits private gatherings
Private gatherings in Connecticut will be limited to 10 people, both indoors and outdoors, starting Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said he wanted the restrictions in place ahead of Thanksgiving.
The restriction will not apply to schools.
"The infection rate we're finding in schools, especially in the lower grades, is less likely to be spreading the virus," he said.
Staten Island uptick
New York City is reporting an uptick of COVID-19 cases on Staten Island. City officials say the spike is affecting two main zip codes, 10305 and 10314, and that a testing site will be set up at the Staten Island Ferry Terminal in the coming days. A rapid test will be available, with results in 15 minutes, and contact tracing will be being on the spot for any positives tests. There will be no rollbacks for businesses at the moment, but Mayor Bill de Blasio said it is possible if the hyper local response does not yield success.
Connecticut announces pilot program for rapid testing in schools
Connecticut health and education officials have launched a pilot program in Middletown that will use new rapid tests in an attempt to identify and contain any coronavirus outbreaks in schools. Under the program that was announced Thursday, students, teachers or other staff showing COVID-19 symptoms can get a test that promises to identify an infection within 15 minutes. Gov. Ned Lamont said the idea is to contain any outbreak quickly and prevent schools from having to unnecessarily close classrooms or buildings.
"If you have to just do the PCR test and it takes two days to get the results, that could really mean a big quarantine for a period of time," he said.
10 new COVID cases connected to Suffolk County polling site
Long Island officials announced 10 new COVID cases that are connected to a polling location in Southhampton. Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone made the announcement on Wednesday. He says that six of those positive cases were workers at the polling site.
New daily record
The United States has set another record for daily confirmed coronavirus cases as several states posted all-time highs Wednesday, underscoring the vexing issue confronting the winner of the presidential race. Public health experts fear potentially dire consequences, at least in the short term. Daily new confirmed coronavirus cases in the U.S. have surged 45% over the past two weeks, to a record seven-day average of 86,352, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Know your NYC COVID Zone
You can find your COVID zone at NYC.gov/covidzone.
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Watch Eyewitness to a Pandemic
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers quarantine list
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
abc7NY Phase Tracker: