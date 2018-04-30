Exclusive: New Jersey cellphone store employee fights back with squeegee during robbery

EMBED </>More Videos

Lucy Yang has the exclusive details of the cellphone store employee who fought back.

By
PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --
A cellphone store employee in New Jersey refused to back down when he was confronted by an armed robber.

Abdul Malek, 40, is a fearless salesman and he now has the scars to prove it.

On Saturday morning around 11 a.m., a razor blade-wielding robber came into the Paterson phone store and demanded money. But instead of cash, the violent criminal got a fight.

Malek recounted the attempted robbery on Monday. He said the man walked in pretending to want to buy a phone, but within minutes it was clear he wanted money.

During the confrontation, the suspect pulled out three open blades and used them against Malek during their fight.

Despite being smaller physically, despite getting slashed in his neck, face, leg and hands and despite not being armed, he said he never gave up.

"He had a blade on my neck like this. So I pushed it away. He quickly took another one out. I kicked away like this. I started punching him," Malek said.

He punched, kicked and eventually grabbed a squeegee to beat the robber away.

Some of the slashes came very close to Malek's eye and veins, but he said he was not scared and it simply was not his time to go.

He said he is glad the robber got away with only three "dummy" phones that were for display only.

Patterson police are now looking for the razor blade-slashing robber.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
attempted robberycellphonefightcrimePatersonPassaic CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News