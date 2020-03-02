stabbing

Man stabbed multiple times after babysitter refuses to give baby to intoxicated parents

FRESNO, Calif. -- A man was stabbed multiple times at a California home after an argument between family members over a baby.

Fresno police say the fight broke out at a home in Fresno around 7:30 p.m on Sunday.

Witnesses claim the two parents returned intoxicated from their Sunday evening out. When they tried to take the baby home, the infant's caretaker said no.

A fight broke out, and detectives say someone pulled out a knife and stabbed a man more than once in the back.

Multiple people were involved in the fight; all of them are related.

"Their grandmother, mother, brother, brother in law, sister in law (was involved), so everybody is from the same family," said Fresno Police Lt. Anthony Dewall.

Police say the baby was not hurt.

The stabbing victim has not been identified.

Investigators are working to determine who started the fight and whether the stabbing was an act of self-defense.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiafightbabyfamilyu.s. & worldstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Man in custody after 2 stabbed on bus in Manhattan
Man stabbed multiple times at Penn Station subway stop
Attacker arrested after 2 men stabbed in Brooklyn
Suspect in NY Hanukkah stabbing ruled unfit to stand trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News