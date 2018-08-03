A Central Nyack man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl multiple times.Hector A. Chacon-Diaz, 31, was arrested Thursday on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child.The alleged incidents occurred between 2015 and 2018.Chacon-Diaz was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and his bail was set at $50,000.He was taken to Rockland County Jail and will make his next court appearance Aug. 6.----------