CLARKSTOWN, New York (WABC) --A Central Nyack man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl multiple times.
Hector A. Chacon-Diaz, 31, was arrested Thursday on charges of predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child.
The alleged incidents occurred between 2015 and 2018.
Chacon-Diaz was arraigned in Clarkstown Justice Court and his bail was set at $50,000.
He was taken to Rockland County Jail and will make his next court appearance Aug. 6.
