Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral

Chris Cooper, the man who taped the encounter, said the woman called police on him after he asked her to put her dog on a leash.
They were in a part of the park called the Ramble, where dogs are supposed to be on a leash, and Cooper said the dog was running loose and tearing through plants.
When the woman began to argue with him, Cooper started to record her on his phone, and that's when she called police.
The woman called 911 and reported "an African American man" was threatening both her and her dog.
"At some point she decided to make it a racial thing and at that point, I guess my thinking was: I can sort of capitulate to this racial intimidation or I can just do what I'm doing and continue recording and document what's going on here. And that's what I did," Cooper said.
The woman eventually put her dog on a leash.
By the time officers arrived at the scene, both she and Cooper had left.
No charges have been filed, but the woman was reportedly put on administrative leave from her job.
Video of the incident was posted to Twitter on Monday afternoon and has already been viewed more than 8 million times.
Later that night, an animal rescue group said the owner voluntarily surrendered the dog in the video while the matter is being addressed.
