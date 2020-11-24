Wrongfully accused member of 'Central Park Five' Yusef Salaam to release new memoir

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8153715" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the so-called "Central Park Five" is telling his story in a brand new memoir.Yusef Salaam's book called "Better, not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice" will be released this spring.Salaam was one the five black and brown teenagers who was wrongly imprisoned for the brutal attack and rape of a white female jogger in Central Park in 1989.All of them were exonerated in 2002 and received a multi-million dollar settlement from the city.Salaam says his memoir will share lessons about how to deal with rage, anger, bitterness.----------