Society

Wrongfully accused member of 'Central Park Five' Yusef Salaam to release new memoir

NEW YORK (WABC) -- One of the so-called "Central Park Five" is telling his story in a brand new memoir.

Yusef Salaam's book called "Better, not Bitter: Living on Purpose in the Pursuit of Racial Justice" will be released this spring.

Salaam was one the five black and brown teenagers who was wrongly imprisoned for the brutal attack and rape of a white female jogger in Central Park in 1989.

All of them were exonerated in 2002 and received a multi-million dollar settlement from the city.

Salaam says his memoir will share lessons about how to deal with rage, anger, bitterness.

MORE NEWS: Florida man wrestles puppy from jaws of alligator: VIDEO
EMBED More News Videos

A wildlife camera captured a man in Florida saving his small puppy from the mouth of an alligator.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynew york citybookswrongfully accusedcentral parkwrongful conviction
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Doctors save 5-year-old attacked by 6 dogs on way home from candy store
US agency ascertains Biden as winner, lets transition begin
NYPD to reduce security around Trump Tower: Sources tell ABC News
Ken Jennings to guest-host 'Jeopardy!'
Michigan certifies Biden win despite Trump's GOP overtures
The Countdown: Transition process underway as Biden determined "apparent winner"
University bans 70 students from classes after COVID travel violation
Show More
15 Texas relatives sick with COVID-19 after party 'feel guilty'
Famed NYC barbershop facing closure saved by wealthy donors
Six Flags to offer holiday lights drive-through experience
AccuWeather: Sunny and chilly
Staten Island goes orange as Cuomo urges caution over Thanksgiving
More TOP STORIES News