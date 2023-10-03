Cental Park's Great Lawn closed for Fall after extensive damage from Global Citizen Festival

Twelve acres of the Great Lawn will be closed until at least April so officials can reseed and repair damage.

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan (WABC) -- One third of Central Park's iconic Green Lawn is now fully destroyed after the Global Citizen Festival this year. Another large portion of the lawn was damaged.

Twelve acres of the public green space could remain unavailable to New Yorkers until at least April 2024.

The Central Park Conservancy determined the extent of the damage required reseeding and promoted an immediate closure of the lawn.

The NYC Parks Department says that the Great Lawn is closed each year from November to April for regular Maintenace. They also say that the Global Citizen Festival followed all permitting protocols and will pay for all the damage.

Councilmember Gale Brewer is asking New York Mayor Adams to stop hosting the Global Citizen Festival at Central Park in response to the destruction.

Brewer suggested in letter she wrote to the mayor that the festival be scheduled at an arena or a stadium instead. She alleges that a combination of heavy rain, foot traffic and machinery used for staging destroyed one-third of the Great Lawn.

"The Central Park Conservancy is very disappointed that the iconic Great Lawn is now closed and unavailable for New Yorkers to enjoy this fall. The use of heavy equipment and intense foot traffic in the saturated conditions from the September 23 concert damaged a large portion of the lawn and fully destroyed a third of it. Our team is now working to restore the lawn, hopefully in time to reopen this spring," a spokesperson for the conservancy said.

Adams said he will look into Brewer's request.

"We are not looking to damage the Great Law, but I don't want to damage the lawn in Prospect Park, I don't want to damage the lawns anywhere. The parks belong to the people. We should all share the use of the parks. No park is better than any others," said Adams.

The Global Citizen Festival is a free, rain-or-shine event. It was held September 23 on the Great Lawn with tens of thousands of fans in attendance even as remnants from Tropical Storm Ophelia brought torrential rain to New York City.

