Century 21 discounted deals attract long lines at Manhattan store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6417654" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Toni Yates reports Century 21 has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and is winding down its business.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Deal hunters have been flocking to Century 21 stores after the chain announced it was going out of business.Lines wrapped around the department store's location on the Upper West Side on Sunday.Bargain shoppers waited patiently in line to snatch up luxury clothing and accessories at a deep discount.Century 21 says there will be plenty more deals in the coming days as the store prepares to close, possibly in October.The company made the announcement on Thursday, citing nonpayment by the company's insurance providers as major reason for their decision.Century 21 joins more than two dozen retailers who have filed for bankruptcy since the pandemic which forced non-essential stores to temporarily close.The chain plans to close all 13 of its stores across New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.----------