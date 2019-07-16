Century-old home of former mayor burns down in New Jersey

By Eyewitness News
WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey community has lost a piece of history as a century-old home of a former mayor has burned down.

Firefighters responded to the home in West Long Branch Monday night as it was already engulfed in heavy flames.

The fire went to a third alarm, but firefighters weren't able to save it.

The home dates back to the 1800s and was once owned by Henry J. Shaheen, who served as mayor from 1968 to 1983.

The house had been vacant for roughly two decades.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west long branchmonmouth countyhouse fire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
House condemns Trump's tweets against 4 congresswomen of color
NJ brother charged in family's murder accused of insurance fraud
24 hospitalized after suspected CO poisoning at NYC church
Wisconsin boy gifts special doll to NYC girl who lost arm
Search on for missing 9-foot anaconda on Long Island
Driver exiting car wash accidentally hits gas, ends up in water
NYPD officer won't face federal charges in Eric Garner death
Show More
Police warn flushing drugs could create 'meth-gators'
Burglar in Queens smells woman's shoe, performs lewd act
Landlords file lawsuit against new rent laws in New York City
Woman was living with dead mother for 3 years, police say
AccuWeather Forecast: Sizzling stretch continues
More TOP STORIES News