Century-old home of former mayor burns down in New Jersey

WEST LONG BRANCH, New Jersey (WABC) -- A New Jersey community has lost a piece of history as a century-old home of a former mayor has burned down.Firefighters responded to the home in West Long Branch Monday night as it was already engulfed in heavy flames.The fire went to a third alarm, but firefighters weren't able to save it.The home dates back to the 1800s and was once owned by Henry J. Shaheen, who served as mayor from 1968 to 1983.The house had been vacant for roughly two decades.----------