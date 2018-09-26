Street sign unveiling in Queens for fallen FDNY firefighter William Tolley

A plaque dedication and street sign unveiling ceremony was held in honor of Firefighter William N. Tolley

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (WABC) --
A special ceremony was held Wednesday honoring one of New York's Bravest who was killed in the line of duty.

The FDNY held a plaque dedication and street sign unveiling for firefighter William Tolley at Engine 286 and Ladder 135 in Queens.

Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro presided over the ceremony.

Tolley, 42, of Bethpage, fell from the roof of a five-story apartment building in Ridgewood while responding to a fire last year.

FDNY officials said he and other firefighters were on the roof to help ventilate the upper floors of the building, when Tolley somehow lost his balance and fell off.

Tolley was a 14 year veteran of the FDNY.

