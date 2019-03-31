Disasters & Accidents

Ceremony honors FDNY lieutenant 1 year after his death in Iraq

A ceremony was held to honor FDNY Lieutenant Christophper Raguso.

An emotional ceremony honored an FDNY lieutenant and New York Air National Guardsman, killed while serving in Iraq one year ago.

Christopher Raguso's widow Carmela was presented with a plaque that will be hung in his honor at Ladder 155 in Jamaica, Queens.

Raguso was killed in a helicopter crash in western Iraq, just one day after his 39th birthday.

His widow moved many to tears as she described some of the things she's learned over this painful past year.

"I've learned that the pain I feel for losing my husband is nothing compared to the pain I feel as a mother looking at my babies every day and knowing that they are hurting in silence for their Daddy," said Carmela Raguso. "But Daddy is always with us. We just can't see him. But he's here and he's with us."

Raguso's father John also spoke of the heartbreak and inspiration he has felt since his son's death.

He played a video of his son describing a helicopter rescue operation he took part in after Hurricane Harvey hit Texas.

