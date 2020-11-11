Bronx ceremony marks anniversary of boy's window fall death, organ donation

It was a tragedy that also gave life to five strangers.
Community members shouted, "We love you Kingston!" as they released balloons outside the Bronx River Houses in Kingston Spencer's honor.
Related: Mother of boy who died falling out Bronx window donates son's organs
His mother, Rossey Mancebo, says her pain is tempered by knowing he saved lives through organ donation.
"I don't make the rules," she said. "God makes them. I just live by them. And I just want to keep my son's legacy alive. That's our hope. And I want to encourage also how important it is for you to think about signing and registering to donate your organs."
LiveOnNY presented Kingston's parents with a certificate and medal for their decision to donate his organs and give the gift of life.
