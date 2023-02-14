  • Watch Now
Chainsaw Carver makes wood come to life again

By Amanda Brady
Tuesday, February 14, 2023 5:19PM
This carver uses a chainsaw to create works of art
See what this Pennsylvania man can do with a chainsaw!

HARLEYSVILLE, Pennsylvania -- Matthew Dietrich never set out to become a professional chainsaw carver.

"I was doing small crafts and I would just give them out," he said. "And I was doing small slices...and painted faces."

It was his father-in-law who inspired him to try chainsaw carving.

"He asked me if I ever tried chainsaw carving so I took it as a challenge," says Dietrich.

He started small with a snowman and the next day he tackled a bear. He was hooked.

Three years later and he has made a career out of transforming wood into art.

"Every carving since then, it's been about the best one I can do at that point," says Dietrich. "It's the greatest thing I can ever do."

