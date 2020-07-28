coronavirus long island

Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons

By Eyewitness News
SOUTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is lashing out after video showed a lack of social distancing at a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons.

Now a health department investigation is underway.

Video posted on social media shows massive crowds gathered in front of the stage with little space between one another.

The charity concert in Southampton over the weekend had been planned as a drive-in with 500 cars and an estimated 2,000 people.

The state health commissioner has demanded the town report what exactly happened and why a permit was issued as part of the investigation.

Below is the letter from NY State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker:

Dear Supervisor,

I am sure that you are aware the State of New York is in a Declared State of Emergency, since March 7, 2020 due to the prevalence of COVID-19. I know you are aware of the many efforts this state has made in conjunction with many local governments to combat it. The Governor's Executive Orders require social distancing as well as limitations on businesses and other activities, for instance, no non-essential gathering is permitted in excess of fifty individuals, per Executive Order 202.53 until August 20, 2020.

As Commissioner of Health, I have also issued a number of health regulations and emergency orders to safeguard the public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In that regard I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the "drive-in" concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance. I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.

Please report to me within 24 hours on the following:

- Did the town issue a permit for the concert?

- If the permit was issued, how was the permit consistent with applicable state regulations and laws relative to COVID-19?

- If there was a permit issued, what security presence did you have planned for the concert?

- What town officials were at the concert and why was it allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant?

Please be advised that all responses to these questions, are a submission to a state department conducting an investigation, and any submission will be deemed to be a sworn statement.

RELATED: Hundreds attend party at Airbnb house in New Jersey

Traveling nurses recall "It was like a medical war zone"
EMBED More News Videos

Dan Krauth reports on the nurses who came to NYC during the height of the pandemic



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


abc7NY Phase Tracker:


COVID-19 Help, Information. Stimulus and Business Updates
UPDATES
New York City

New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut

7 On Your Side Investigates: Up to 4,000 coronavirus cases prevented by NYC contact tracers
EMBED More News Videos

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.



REOPENING INFORMATION

What's Open, What's Closed

Reopening New York State
Reopening New Jersey
Reopening Connecticut

Total count of NYC, Long Island COVID-19 cases based on patient address
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssuffolk countysouthamptonreopen long islandcoronavirus suffolk countycoronaviruscoronavirus nassau countycoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkreopen nycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthlong islandconcertsocial distancinghealth care
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS LONG ISLAND
COVID Live Updates: NY reports 11 deaths, NYC positive tests at 1%
Doctors explain what causes mask acne and how to treat it
Long Island beaches reach maximum capacity, close
COVID Updates: New low in NY hospitalizations, 16 states break records
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man shot at memorial for teens killed at Brooklyn park
No swimming at some Long Island beaches due to shark sightings
2 kids from Virginia found safe after reported missing in the Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Heat wave continues, Tuesday PM storms possible
Apparent shark attack leaves woman dead in Maine: Officials
4 NYC subway stations becoming ADA accessible
Watch: Good Samaritans pull man from burning car in NJ
Show More
Video shows gunman open fire inside NYC deli
Warning about mysterious seeds being mailed: What you should know
More than 700 attend NJ Airbnb party, ignore social distancing
11 firefighters injured battling New Jersey house fire
NYC homeless hotel causing concern for nearby residents
More TOP STORIES News