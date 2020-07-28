coronavirus long island

Shocking video shows huge crowd at Chainsmokers concert in Hamptons, Long Island

By Eyewitness News
SOUTHAMPTON, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo is lashing out after video showed a massive crowds gathered in front of the stage at a Chainsmokers concert in the Hamptons.

Cuomo says he is "appalled" and confirmed the state Department of Health will conduct an investigation into "egregious social distancing violations."

"We have no tolerance for the illegal reckless endangerment of public health," reads the governor's Monday night tweet.

The Saturday night concert - called "Safe & Sound" - was billed as a charity drive-in show with 500 cars and an estimated 2,000 people. It is also where Goldman Sachs CEO David Solomon and Southampton Town Supervisor Jay Schneiderman's band performed.

Cuomo shared a social media video, which has over 6 million views, that showed crowds of people standing and swaying near the stage. The video shows attendees who appeared to be wearing masks, but many individuals were standing closer than 6 feet (2 meters).


"Drive-ins are drive-ins," Cuomo said during his teleconference Monday. "You are in your car, you drive in, you stay in your car and you watch the concert, like drive-in movies. I'm old enough to remember them. That is not what the concert was in the Hamptons."

Secretary to the Governor Melissa de Rosa reiterated the 50% cap on mass gatherings still exists, and its socially distanced for different regions of the state that are in phase 4. Drive-in movie theaters are still allowed.

"It's a nice thing to be able to go outside, but obviously what we saw over the weekend was not a drive-in movie theater," she said. "So if similar things are happening in the state, they should see what happened in the Hamptons and be forewarned."

Cuomo said the state is taking the incident very seriously and added that both the town and village of Southampton are now open to facing criminal violations.

The state health commissioner has demanded the town report what exactly happened and why a permit was issued as part of the investigation.

Below is the letter from NY State Commissioner of Health Dr. Howard Zucker:

Dear Supervisor,

I am sure that you are aware the State of New York is in a Declared State of Emergency, since March 7, 2020 due to the prevalence of COVID-19. I know you are aware of the many efforts this state has made in conjunction with many local governments to combat it. The Governor's Executive Orders require social distancing as well as limitations on businesses and other activities, for instance, no non-essential gathering is permitted in excess of fifty individuals, per Executive Order 202.53 until August 20, 2020.

As Commissioner of Health, I have also issued a number of health regulations and emergency orders to safeguard the public health and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

In that regard I am greatly disturbed by reports concerning the "drive-in" concert held in your town this past weekend, which apparently involved thousands of people in close proximity, out of their vehicles, a VIP area where there was no pretense of a vehicle, and generally not adhering to social distancing guidance. I am at a loss as to how the Town of Southampton could have issued a permit for such an event, how they believed it was legal and not an obvious public health threat.

Please report to me within 24 hours on the following:

- Did the town issue a permit for the concert?

- If the permit was issued, how was the permit consistent with applicable state regulations and laws relative to COVID-19?

- If there was a permit issued, what security presence did you have planned for the concert?

- What town officials were at the concert and why was it allowed to continue when it became clear violations were rampant?

Please be advised that all responses to these questions, are a submission to a state department conducting an investigation, and any submission will be deemed to be a sworn statement.


The Associated Press contributed to this report.

