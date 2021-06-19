Pets & Animals

Biden family dog Champ dies at age 13: 'We love our sweet, good boy'

EMBED <>More Videos

First dogs Major and Champ arrive at the White House

WASHINGTON -- Champ, the Biden family's oldest dog, had died, President Joe Biden tweeted Saturday.

The 13-year-old German Shepherd died "peacefully at home," the statement read.

The Bidens dog Champ is seen on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on March 31, 2021.

Photo by MANDEL NGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images



"He was our constant, cherished companion during the last 13 years and was adored by the entire Biden family. Even as Champ's strength waned in his last months, when we came into a room, he would immediately pull himself up, his tail always wagging, and nuzzle us for an ear scratch or a belly rub," the president and first lady Jill Biden wrote in a statement.



"In our most joyful moments and in our most grief-stricken days, he was there with us, sensitive to our every unspoken feeling and emotion. We love our sweet, good boy and will miss him always," the statement continued.

The family has had Champ since 2008.

The Bidens have another German Shepard, Major, who they adopted in 2018.

The video in the media player above was used in a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogsjill bidenjoe biden
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
George Floyd statue unveiled in Brooklyn
How NYC and the Tri-State are celebrating Juneteenth
Kids dive for cover as gunman opens fire on NYC sidewalk
AccuWeather: Humid with PM storm
Will NYC, Tri-State area be impacted by Tropical Storm Claudette?
Dazzling Durant, hobbled Harden lead Nets into Game 7 vs. Bucks
What to know about voting in NYC's mayoral primary
Show More
Islanders, down 2-1 vs. Lightning, looking to bounce back once again
NYC elections: What is ranked choice voting?
COVID Updates: Canada, US extend border restrictions until July 21
Cole Beasley would rather retire than get vaccinated, follow NFL COVID rules
Man slashed on the head while standing on subway platform
More TOP STORIES News