Karina Vetrano murder: More than 40,000 sign petition to reopen Chanel Lewis case

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Karina Vetrano murder: 40K sign petition to reopen Chanel Lewis case

HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- Community groups delivered a petition to the Queens district attorney with more than 40,000 signatures calling for the reopening of the high-profile Chanel Lewis case.

Lewis was sentenced to life in prison in 2019, for the murder of Karina Vetrano while she was jogging in Howard Beach.



Advocacy groups want the case reopened over allegations of prosecutorial misconduct, racial profiling, and coerced confessions.

"We want to say to DA Katz today, get it right, we want this overturned, and we want a new trial," said Mike Thomas, an activist. "We had the Central Park 5 and we're not going to have the Howard Beach 1 with Chanel Lewis. No justice, no peace. No justice, no peace."

Over 40,000 New Yorkers signed the petition demanding a fair trial for Chanel Lewis.

The petition calls for Queens DA Melinda Katz to refer Chanel Lewis' case to the Conviction Integrity Unit for the investigation to reopen his case and release him on bail.

Katz had previously indicated that her office would "look at" the case and "see how the Conviction Integrity Unit feels about it."



Color Of Change, VOCAL-NY, Housing Justice for All, NYC Action Lab, LIFE Camp, and Drum NYC say that they are making their claims under the guidelines of the CIU.

The guidelines state investigations may be opened where there is "a credible claim of actual innocence or other wrongful conviction."

ALSO READ | Missing New Jersey mother found dead in Tennessee, family says
EMBED More News Videos

The family of Yasemin Uyar says her body was found in Tennessee, days after she and her son went missing.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
howard beachqueensnew york citytrialmurderhoward beach jogger murder
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Man carjacked, shot in head by men on dirt bikes on Washington Bridge
Andrew Cuomo, Eric Adams meet to discuss gun violence
COVID Updates: Cases double as Delta variant spreads
Long Island teen is 1st known practicing Orthodox Jew drafted by MLB
Camp driver charged with DWI after 2 crashes on packed bus
AccuWeather: Warmer with a PM storm
Vaccines highly effective against hospitalization, death in NYC: Study
Show More
NFL star Richard Sherman booked on domestic violence charge
Senate to look at legalizing pot, NJ school board against it
Norwegian Cruise Lines sues Florida over vaccine passport ban
Group beats men with cinderblock, plastic crates in shocking video
Chinatown museum to reopen after massive fire gutted building
More TOP STORIES News