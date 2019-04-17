Chanel Lewis sentencing postponed in Karina Vetrano murder amid allegations of juror misconduct

EMBED <>More Videos

By Eyewitness News
HOWARD BEACH, Queens (WABC) -- The sentencing for Chanel Lewis, the man convicted of murdering Queens jogger Karina Vetrano, is now postponed.

A hearing will take place Monday amid allegations of juror misconduct.

The prosecution denies the allegations, but both sides agree that a hearing should go forward.

Lewis was found guilty April 1 of killing Vetrano, 30, while she was out jogging in Howard Beach in August 2016.

Vetrano's body was found in the reeds of Spring Creek Park, her jogging clothes in disarray. Police say she had been beaten, strangled and sexually abused.

The jury deliberated for about five hours before reaching the verdict at Lewis's mistrial.

There was a huge eruption of cheers and applause in the courtroom after the jury foreman announced the guilty verdict.

EMBED More News Videos

Cheers erupted when the verdict was read.



Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the jury foreman who called it, "a slam dunk case."

Lewis could face life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.

Last week, Lewis's mother proclaimed his innocence in an exclusive interview with ABC's Nightline.

She says they plan to appeal the verdict.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
howard beachnew york cityqueenstrialmurderhoward beach jogger murder
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Man accused in Karina Vetrano murder found guilty on all counts at retrial
Defense: Prosecutors in Karina Vetrano murder trial 'withheld crucial evidence'
TOP STORIES
5-alarm fire tears through NYC sushi restaurant, medical office
Man brutally beaten on Bronx sidewalk as woman stands lookout
Boy, 12, dies in possible accidental shooting in Yonkers
10 arrested in CT food fight promoted on social media
Fake rideshare driver follows woman into home, robs her
Man accused of killing wife hours after release on bail
Sentencing for man who killed deli worker with stolen NYPD gun
Show More
13-year-old boy robbed of iPhone at gunpoint in Bronx
Teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting makes threats: Officials
Box truck collides with tractor-trailer on LIE in Queens
White supremacist gets life for running down black man
AccuWeather: Mostly sunny and pleasant
More TOP STORIES News