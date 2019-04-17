Chanel Lewis sentencing postponed in Karina Vetrano murder amid allegations of juror misconduct

A hearing will take place Monday amid allegations of juror misconduct.
The prosecution denies the allegations, but both sides agree that a hearing should go forward.
Lewis was found guilty April 1 of killing Vetrano, 30, while she was out jogging in Howard Beach in August 2016.
Vetrano's body was found in the reeds of Spring Creek Park, her jogging clothes in disarray. Police say she had been beaten, strangled and sexually abused.
The jury deliberated for about five hours before reaching the verdict at Lewis's mistrial.
There was a huge eruption of cheers and applause in the courtroom after the jury foreman announced the guilty verdict.
Eyewitness News spoke exclusively with the jury foreman who called it, "a slam dunk case."
Lewis could face life in prison without parole when he is sentenced.
Last week, Lewis's mother proclaimed his innocence in an exclusive interview with ABC's Nightline.
She says they plan to appeal the verdict.
----------
