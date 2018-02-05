NEW YORK (WABC) --Metro-North conductor Tom Moran left Manhattan Supreme Court with his wife after assault charges were dismissed Monday morning.
Moran was charged with assaulting Metro-North police officers in Grand Central Terminal in August, after asking them to assist him in managing a drunk and disorderly passenger.
Watch raw video of Moran leaving the courthouse and talking with reporters:
He said the officers refused and apparently didn't appreciate his gesture of frustration.
Prosecutors ultimately dropped the charges after surveillance camera video contradicted the officers' claims. The video apparently shows the officers attacking Moran.
Watch the video here:
He is tackled and wrestled into handcuffs in what he insists was an unprovoked assault.
To date, they have not been charged.
"I'm an innocent man, I did nothing wrong," Moran said. "It's a great win and the last seven months have been very stressful for me and my family. I would like to see the officers who did this to me prosecuted."
Moran's attorney, Jeffrey Chartier, said he's thankful there was video showing exactly what happened.
Prosecutors have not said whether they will present the allegations to a grand jury.
Metro-North officials had no comment following Monday's dismissal.
