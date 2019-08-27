Charges dropped against elderly couple accused of lewd sexual behavior in CT

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut -- Prosecutors have dropped charges against an octogenarian couple from Connecticut who had been accused of engaging in lewd sexual behavior in a car at a park earlier this month.

The Connecticut Post reports that Supervisory Assistant State's Attorney Cornelius Kelly dropped second-degree breach of peace charges against the 82-year-old man and his 85-year-old wife on Tuesday without comment.

The Fairfield couple was arrested on Aug. 16 as part of an undercover police operation into complaints of lewd behavior at the Grace Richardson Conservation Area in Fairfield.

Police say the area was being publicized on the internet as an area for people to meet and have sex.

Four other men were also arrested on breach of peace and public indecency charges. Their cases are pending.

