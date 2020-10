Charges pending against mom accused of throwing newborn out window in Queens

EMBED >More News Videos Security camera video shows a man getting pushed off a subway platform and onto the tracks.

SOUTH RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) -- Charges are pending against the mother who allegedly threw her newborn boy out a bathroom window in Queens.The incident was reported just after 10 a.m. Sunday outside of 107-20 126th Street in South Richmond Hill.Sabita Dookram, 23, was evaluated at Jamaica Hospital and is now at a police stationhouse, where she is being interviewed by detectives.She is alleged to have thrown her newborn boy out the window of her home after giving birth in the bathtub Sunday morning.The child was taken to the hospital in critical condition.Charges against her are expected later Monday.The newborn remains hospitalized and his condition is improving at Cohen Children's Medical Center.----------