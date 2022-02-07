movie news

Gabrielle Union, Zach Braff star in 'Cheaper By the Dozen' remake trailer

By Carson Blackwelder
The official trailer for the "Cheaper By the Dozen" remake is finally here!

"Good Morning America" exclusively debuted a first look at the forthcoming Disney+ film on Monday. The movie, starring Gabrielle Union and Zach Braff, debuts on March 18.

The clip introduces viewers to the "funny and heartwarming story of the raucous exploits of a blended family of 12, the Bakers, as they navigate a hectic home life while simultaneously managing their family business."

"We're not a cult," Braff narrates in a voiceover during the official trailer, to which Union adds, "But we're weird. We're one of a kind all the way."

"I really feel like there were a few extra children in there," Union's Zoey character hilariously says in a scene of the family getting their kids ready for school, to which Braff's Paul replies, "I didn't recognize some of them."

Also starring in the upcoming Disney+ movie are Erika Christensen, Timon Kyle Durrett, Journee Brown, Kylie Rogers, Andre Robinson, Caylee Blosenski, Aryan Simhadri, Leo Abelo Perry, Mykal-Michelle Harris, Christian Cote, Sebastian Cote and Luke Prael. Gail Lerner is directing the film with a screenplay by Kenya Barris and Jenifer Rice-Genzuk.

This version of "Cheaper By the Dozen" follows a 2003 movie directed by Shawn Levy and starring Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt, Tom Welling, Hilary Duff and more. The story continued in a 2005 sequel, "Cheaper By the Dozen 2," directed by Adam Shankman.

The 1950 film version of "Cheaper By the Dozen" was loosely based on the 1948 book of the same name by Frank Bunker Gilbreth Jr. and Ernestine Gilbreth Carey, a pair of real-life siblings who grew up in a family with 12 children. There was a 1952 sequel, "Belles on Their Toes," which was also based on a book of the same name from the brother-sister duo.

"Cheaper By the Dozen" premieres exclusively on Disney+ March 18.

