New Jersey cheer squad waits months for delivery of special varsity jackets

The varsity cheer squad at Montclair High School called 7 On Your Side when EJG Sports failed to deliver their special jackets. Nina Pineda has the story.

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- A squad of spirited cheerleaders from New Jersey were singing the varsity blues after waiting for months for the delivery of their bomber jackets.

The expensive symbol of their school spirit was missing until they called in 7 On Your Side's Nina Pineda to lend her own cheer.

You have to be a great athlete to make the Montclair Mounties Cheer Squad.

Bragging rights for the Varsity Squad come with getting to sport a coveted varsity jacket.

"Our names come on this on the back, there's a megaphone, it says Montclair High School," said cheerleader Saniyah Smith.

"It says the year you graduate and customize your position and your nickname on the collar when it flips up," cheerleader Nikele Stoute said.

But both cheerleaders never got their customized gear during the season, despite paying for them in full last fall.

"We had to scramble to get the money together quickly to get the order in so the jackets would be delivered by Christmas but that didn't happen," said Stoute's mom Amirah Toler-Stoute.

And the leather bombers aren't cheap -- Toler-Stoute shelled out $350 to EJG Sports, based in Garfield.

On October 4, the owner texted one of the parents his online store would close out the order in "a week to guarantee delivery for holidays."

The jackets were ordered for the student athletes by October 11.

On the bottom of the EJG Sports order confirmation, it states the jackets would "be delivered 17 days after the deadline date" - which would have been November 3.

But weeks later, there were still not coats for Christmas.

The company owner blamed the manufacturer for the delays and offered to return the funds.

"He told he me would refund me my money but I said I don't want a refund," Toler-Stoute said.

They wanted the jackets but more than four months after ordering, they were furious, still nothing.

She said another parent suggested she reach out to 7 On Your Side.

We got in touch with the EJG and within 48 hours the squad got their gear.

EJG Sports has since closed its business. The owner apologized to customers saying he's having health issues and is trying to sell the business.

Any customer with outstanding orders or deposits are being told to reach out to the court appointed assignee in charge of the liquidation:

Information on EJG Court appointed assignee:



EJG Sports, LLC is currently closed for business and is in the process of filing an Assignment for the Benefit of Creditors. Any customer seeking the status of an order or needs to file a claim for a deposit made, will be required to reach out to the Assignee when approved by the Court. Ed looks forward to return to industry one way or another in the near future and is sorry for the inconvenience this has caused. Assignee is Steven Mitnick and can be reached via email: smitnick@sm-lawpc.com

Sm law,pc/smn financial services 49 Old Turnpike Road PO Box 530 Oldwick, NJ 08858

7 ON YOUR SIDE: How to foil check washing fraud before it costs you thousands

----------

SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.