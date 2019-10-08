Chelsea bomber found guilty in NJ attempted murder trial

ELIZABETH, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jurors in New Jersey found Afghanistan-born naturalized U.S. citizen Ahmad Khan Rahimi guilty on all charges stemming from his 2016 arrest.
He was found guilty Tuesday of engaging police in a gun battle after they found him sleeping in a doorway. An officer was shot, and Rahimi was riddled with police bullets.
He had already been convicted of planting bombs in New York City.
The jury began deliberating Thursday. On Tuesday they asked the judge to clarify the definition of assault charges.
Rahimi's attorney has argued his client acted in self-defense.
A New York jury convicted Rahimi last year of setting off a bomb, injuring 30 people. A second bomb failed to go off.
The government presented evidence that Rahimi also set a small pipe bomb along a Marine Corps road race in Seaside Park, New Jersey, the same day.
