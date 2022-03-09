2 men shot while standing on street in Chelsea; No arrests so far

Police say two men were standing at 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea around 10 p.m. when they were both shot.
Both victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.
No arrests have been made.
The investigation is ongoing.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
