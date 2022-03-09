2 men shot while standing on street in Chelsea; No arrests so far

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11623849" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect after two people were shot in Manhattan Tuesday night.Police say two men were standing at 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea around 10 p.m. when they were both shot.Both victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.No arrests have been made.The investigation is ongoing.----------