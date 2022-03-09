2 men shot while standing on street in Chelsea; No arrests so far

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

2 men shot while standing on street in NYC; No arrests so far

CHELSEA, Manhattan (WABC) -- The search is on for a suspect after two people were shot in Manhattan Tuesday night.

Police say two men were standing at 19th Street and 9th Avenue in Chelsea around 10 p.m. when they were both shot.

Both victims are in stable condition and are expected to survive.

ALSO READ | Police: Bronx couple murders roommate after he made noise complaint
EMBED More News Videos

Police charged a couple in the Bronx with murdering their roommate after he complained they were making too much noise.



No arrests have been made.


The investigation is ongoing.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chelseamanhattannew york citygun violenceshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Wet snow and rain
Hammer attack at NYC subway station leaves 1 man injured
Several hospitalized after fire breaks out at NYC apartment building
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Firefighters battle several brush fires in Central Park
3 arrests after girl wearing shock collar seeks help at NJ home
Eyewitness News Guide to Gas Prices
Show More
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
1 dead after school bus crashes into police patrol car in NY
Pain at the Pump: 7 tips to save money at the gas station
Police investigating homicide after man found shot to death in NJ
NYPD officer suspended after firing 6 shots during traffic stop
More TOP STORIES News