Chemical spill prompts evacuation at Upper East Side hospital

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A chemical spill has prompted an evacuation at a hospital on the Upper East Side of Manhattan.

It happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at Mount Sinai Hospital in the 1400 block of Madison Avenue, near 100th Street.

Eyewitness News is told the spill happened on the 19th floor of the hospital.

A total of 150 people from three floors -- the 18th, 19th and 20th -- were being evacuated.

The chemical that spilled is sodium tert-butoxide, a hygroscopic powder that should be stored and handled under an inert atmosphere.

