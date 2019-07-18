Chemical spill reported in East Rutherford; Shelter-in-Place issued

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in East Rutherford are monitoring a possible chemical spill reported on Union Avenue and DuBois Street.

Few details about the nature of the spill are available.

Authorities say they are dealing with some sort of incident involving chlorine at Diamond Chemical.

Officials said drivers should avoid the area of Rt 17 North at Union Avenue.


A Shelter-in-Place is in effect and the east side of town should turn off air conditioning units as well immediately, Rutherford Police said.

The east side of town is from Ridge Road to the meadows.

This is for residences and businesses because materials may have been released into the atmosphere.

Shelter-in-place means selecting a small, interior room, with no or few windows, and taking refuge there. It does not mean sealing off your entire home or office building.

No evacuations were immediately reported.

