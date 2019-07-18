Chemical spill reported in New Jersey town; Shelter-in-Place lifted

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in East Rutherford responded to a possible chemical spill reported on Union Avenue and DuBois Street Thursday, prompting a shelter-in-place order to be issued for parts of the town.

Few details about the nature of the spill are available, but authorities said they were dealing with some sort of incident involving chlorine at Diamond Chemical.

"The next thing you know there was a puff of smoke, and everybody just scrambled out," worker Jimmy Ellis said. "We saw it, we cut off our machines, and we started scrambling out the exits. And then all of the sudden, as we got to the back of the railroad tracks, then the alarm went off."

The building was evacuated, and officials advised drivers to avoid the area of Route 17 North at Union Avenue.

HazMat teams checked the air quality and reported no negative or bad readings, and the shelter-in-place with air conditioning units off and windows closed remained in effect for the east side of town until shortly after 4 p.m.

No additional evacuations or injuries were reported.


