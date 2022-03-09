ukraine

Chernobyl nuclear site knocked off power grid amid Ukraine war; 'No critical impact on safety'

The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.
EMBED <>More Videos

Air raid sirens in Ukraine capital; Russians pressure cities

LVIV, Ukraine -- Ukrainian authorities say the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear plant, the site of the world's worst nuclear disaster, has been knocked off the power grid. Emergency generators are now supplying backup power.

That raised alarm about the plant's ability to keep its nuclear fuel safely cool, though the U.N. nuclear watchdog said it saw "no critical impact on safety" from the power cut.

The Vienna-based U.N. nuclear watchdog said Wednesday that Ukraine had informed it of the loss of electricity and that the development violates a "key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply." But it tweeted that "in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety."

The IAEA said that there could be "effective heat removal without need for electrical supply" from spent nuclear fuel at the site.

MORE: US banning Russian oil imports as Biden warns of 'costs' to Americans
EMBED More News Videos

President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine, according to a person familiar with the matter.



The cause of the damage to the power line serving Chernobyl was not immediately clear, but it comes amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The site has been under control of Russian troops since last week.

Ukrainian grid operator Ukrenerho said that according to the national nuclear regulator, all Chernobyl facilities are without power and the diesel generators have fuel for 48 hours. Without power the "parameters of nuclear and radiation safety" cannot be controlled, it said.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the grid supplying electricity is damaged and called for a cease-fire to allow for repairs.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nuclear powerrussiawarpower plantukraineu.s. & world
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
UKRAINE
Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities
Biden bans Russian oil imports, warns of 'costs' to Americans
Brittney Griner's mugshot shown on Russian state television
Eyewitness News Guide to Gas Prices
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Wet snow and rain
McDonald's worker stabbed while defending coworkers in NYC
Subway rider attacked with hammer after bumping into suspect
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
Phase 2, 3, trial for Pfizer COVID pill begins in kids 6-17
White House: Venezuela has freed 2 detained Americans
Ernest Shackleton's Endurance ship found in Antarctica after 107 years
Show More
Gunman sought in fatal shooting of 1 man, injuring another in Chelsea
Search for missing 12-year-old girl in Newark
Sirens in Ukraine's capital as civilians try to flee cities
Fantasy Suite date becomes a nightmare for 'Bachelor' Clayton
MTA Heroes save man suffering medical episode
More TOP STORIES News