GM extends recall to cover all Chevy Bolts due to fire risk

In rare cases, the recalled Chevy Bolt batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires
DETROIT -- General Motors is recalling all Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicles sold worldwide to fix a battery problem that could cause fires.

The recall raises questions about lithium ion batteries, which now are used in nearly all electric vehicles. President Joe Biden wants to convert 50% of the U.S. vehicle fleet from internal combustion to electricity by 2050 as part of a broader effort to fight climate change.

The recall announced Friday adds about 73,000 Bolts from the 2019 through 2022 model years to a previous recall of 69,000 older Bolts.

GM says that in rare cases the batteries have two manufacturing defects that can cause fires.

The Detroit-based automaker says it will replace the battery modules in all the vehicles.

The move will cost the company about $1 billion.

