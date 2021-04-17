adam toledo

Chicago protest: After thousands march for justice in 13-year-old Adam Toledo's killing, police prepared for more rallies

Chicago protest mostly peaceful; some clashed with police
By Evelyn Holmes
EMBED <>More Videos

CPD prepared for Chicago protest Saturday after thousands gather in Logan Square

CHICAGO -- Thousands of demonstrators rallied and marched in Chicago, one day after the city released video of the Chicago police shooting that claimed 13-year-old Adam Toledo's life. The city is prepared for more protests as the weekend continues.

By 6 p.m. Friday, several hundred people had gathered in Logan Square Park with plans to march to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house nearby, though police barricades kept them from getting too close.

WATCH | Hundreds of demonstrators gather in Logan Square to demand justice for Adam Toledo
EMBED More News Videos

Demonstrators are rallying in Logan Square Park with plans to march to Mayor Lori Lightfoot's house nearby.



The group grew to thousands as they marched through the neighborhood. Many in attendance said they were there to protest a system of policing that simply isn't working, and they wanted the mayor to hear that message.
"On social media, there's a ton of people that still deny this is even an issue, and so if you stop showing this, conversation stops," Chicago resident Gerald Parker said.

The event was largely peaceful, but as it came to an end around 10 p.m., a small group of protesters still lingering in the streets began scuffling with police.

SEE ALSO: What we know about the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo
EMBED More News Videos

Protests break out overnight as the investigation continues into the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo.



At least two people were arrested in connection with the protest.

Activists continue to call for police reform, and Mayor Lori Lightfoot said she wants Chicago police to have a revised policy in place before summer, as the Adam Toledo case has critics calling out the city for resisting reform on foot pursuits for several years.

Ahead of Thursday's emotional events, the city and some businesses prepared for the possibility of violence. Windows were boarded up and city vehicles stood ready to block traffic, scenes reminiscent of last spring, after George Floyd died in Minneapolis police custody.
An online vigil is scheduled for Saturday night, and a small peace walk is expected Sunday, but Chicago police are prepared for the possibility of more protests throughout the weekend.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoadam toledoprotestpolice shootingu.s. & worldrallymemorial
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ADAM TOLEDO
What we know about the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stop using Peloton Tread+ 'immediately,' federal safety agency warns
Prince Philip's funeral: Queen Elizabeth II, royal family say final goodbye
Worldwide COVID-19 death toll tops a staggering 3 million
What we know about the fatal police shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo
Why Queen Elizabeth sat on her own during Prince Philip's funeral
Third vaccine dose likely needed, in 6 to 12 months, Pfizer CEO says
NYC-run sites open for residents 50+ without appointment
Show More
4 Sikhs among victims of FedEx mass shooting
COVID Updates: Brazil health officials suggest women delay getting pregnant
Man with rifle at Times Square subway station arrested, charged
National Park Week: Free admission at parks that charge entrance fee
NY college freezes tuition for 2nd year in a row due to COVID pandemic
More TOP STORIES News