Chicago shooting at funeral home injures 14, police say

CHICAGO, Illinois -- Chicago police said 14 people were shot at a funeral.

The shooting took place around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police said a black car was driving down the street when occupants inside began firing at the attendees of a funeral. People at the funeral returned gunfire.

The car turned around and continued to fire before crashing about midway down the block, police said.

Police said 14 people were taken to five different hospitals with gunshot wounds.

The Chicago Fire Department said all were in serious to critical condition but police did not confirm that.

They did not release any information about their ages and genders, other than to say the victims are all adults.

Police said they did not know if all the victims were attending the funeral or if any innocent bystanders were caught in the gunfire.

Police said the occupants of the car fled in different directions after the crash. One person of interest is currently being interviewed, according to police.

The number of shooters involved is not currently known, and it is not known if anyone in the vehicle was shot.
Police said they counted 60 shell casings at the scene.

No further details about the victims or suspects have been released. The incident remains under investigation.

