Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities say the Chief of Police of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department has been arrested on narcotics charges.
An investigation revealed that 43-year-old Michael J. Coppola had been purchasing cocaine via the Internet with delivery made to a post office box he maintained, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.
Calo said that after a recent Internet purchase of cocaine by Coppola, detectives placed a package containing imitation cocaine in his post office box.
Coppola, of Totowa, retrieved the package believing it contained cocaine and was arrested shortly thereafter during a motor vehicle stop on Route 80 East in Ridgefield Park, authorities said.
He is charged with attempt to possess cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
