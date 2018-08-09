Chief of Palisades Parkway Police arrested on drug charges

HACKENSACK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities say the Chief of Police of the Palisades Interstate Parkway Police Department has been arrested on narcotics charges.

An investigation revealed that 43-year-old Michael J. Coppola had been purchasing cocaine via the Internet with delivery made to a post office box he maintained, according to Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo.

Calo said that after a recent Internet purchase of cocaine by Coppola, detectives placed a package containing imitation cocaine in his post office box.

Coppola, of Totowa, retrieved the package believing it contained cocaine and was arrested shortly thereafter during a motor vehicle stop on Route 80 East in Ridgefield Park, authorities said.

He is charged with attempt to possess cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

