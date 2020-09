Giselle Torres and Juan Pablo Torres

ELKINS PARK, Pennsylvania -- A 7-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by her estranged father in Elkins Park, Pa. has been found safe in New York City.An Amber Alert had been issued for Giselle Torres after she was abducted around 2:18 p.m. Friday on Montgomery Avenue.The suspect, 41-year-old Juan Pablo Torres, is in police custody.Officials said he was armed and wearing body armor when he abducted the girl. Police believe he was with two other men at the time.Investigators suspected they were headed for New York.Sources say the abduction was the result of a custody dispute.