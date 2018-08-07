Child abducted from Georgia day care found safe in Brooklyn; man in custody

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Authorities say the man who abducted a child from day care last week in Georgia was located in Brooklyn Tuesday night along with the child.

The man was taken into custody without incident.

The child was located with a female a short time later on a mass transit train near the area and placed in the custody of child protective services, authorities said.

The mother has been contacted and advised that the child is safe.

Authorities in Dekalb County, Georgia, said Jimai Hill, 4, was taken by her non-custodial father, Randall Hill, and her uncle, George Lanier, on Friday.
Hill was denied access to the child by day care employees because he is not listed as an approved caregiver. However, Lanier is listed as being allowed to check the child in and out, but has no legal custody.

Police say Lanier checked the child out for Hill, who told employees he wouldn't be bringing the little girl back.

A few hours later, the child's mother received a text message from Hill saying that he had the child and was on a bus to New York City - possibly the Brooklyn area.

(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
