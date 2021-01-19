Search for 2 children forcibly abducted from foster home in New York

GREECE, New York -- A pair of men in ski masks broke through a window of a suburban Rochester home, duct-taped a woman and two of her foster children and then fled with two other children: a 5-year-old boy and his 3-year-old sister, police said Tuesday.

Police issued an Amber Alert for Dimitri Cash Jr. and Shekeria Cash after they were abducted in suburban Greece at about 8:40 p.m. Monday, police said.



"They were forcibly removed and we are gravely concerned for their well-being," Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe said at a news conference.

The homeowner told police her seven foster children were upstairs when two men broke through a front window. Two children rushed downstairs when she screamed. She held the children and the men wrapped all three of them in duct tape, putting tape over the woman's mouth to keep her from screaming, Forsythe said.

The two men went upstairs and forcibly removed the young children, who were in their pajamas. They fled in the homeowner's van, eventually ditching the vehicle at a nearby apartment complex.

Forsythe called it a "planned, targeted abduction" and pleaded with the public for help in finding the children. He said police want to speak to the children's father, Dimitri Cash, and are trying to locate him.

The foster family has had custody of the children for about two years, the chief said.

"We're acting with that sense of urgency," Forsythe said, "and we're trying everything we can to locate them."

ALSO READ: Bronx boy, 8, accidentally shots self in head

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkchild abductionkidnappingfoster kidsfoster caremissing children
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NY Gov. Cuomo holds briefing on FY 2022 Executive Budget
COVID Live Updates: New variant spreading in California
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
18 family members get COVID-19 after holiday gathering
Firefighters hurt, steakhouse destroyed in multi-alarm blaze
NYC man arrested for alleged online threats against officials
Mets fire GM after report of explicit texts to female reporter
Show More
28 arrests, 11 officers hurt in MLK Day protest in NYC
Pres. Trump to grant clemency to 100 people in final day in office
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
Teen admits breaking quarantine was 'selfish decision'
NYC could close vaccine centers Thursday; Pfizer denies Cuomo's request
More TOP STORIES News