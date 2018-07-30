#BREAKING: Four confirmed dead, including a child. Weapon recovered. @NYPDSpecialops #ESU making entry in front and back. Still unclear if a suspect is at large. #abc7ny pic.twitter.com/R7C36A2ihU — Josh Einiger (@JoshEiniger7) July 31, 2018

Police say four people were fatally shot Monday night inside an apartment building in Queens.The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a four-story building on 30th Drive near 23rd Street in Astoria.The victims were two women, a man and a young boy, who were all found dead in a first-floor apartment.Police have not yet released information on the gunman. A source tellls Eyewitness News that a weapon has been recovered.The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.----------