4 people fatally shot inside apartment building in Queens

Eyewitness News
ASTORIA, Queens (WABC) --
Police say four people were fatally shot Monday night inside an apartment building in Queens.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. at a four-story building on 30th Drive near 23rd Street in Astoria.

The victims were two women, a man and a young boy, who were all found dead in a first-floor apartment.

Police have not yet released information on the gunman. A source tellls Eyewitness News that a weapon has been recovered.


The circumstances that led to the shooting are not yet known.

Stay with abc7NY for the latest on this developing story.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingAstoriaQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
NYC murder suspect arrested in LA claims involvement in 7 killings
4 hurt when SUV slams into Manhattan restaurant
Greyhound strands passengers at Port Authority
Smoking no longer allowed in NYCHA buildings
VIDEO: Man tries to set Staten Island gas station on fire
Swimmers, surfers flee water as shark devours seal
NYPD: Driver of stolen car arrested after several crashes
Man ordered to pay $8.8 million for breaking up marriage
Show More
5-year-old girl finds severed human leg in lake
Nassau County police to end codes that used "Y" for Asians
7 On Your Side: New questions about death during power outage
Ex-WWE star Brian Christopher Lawler dead at age 46
Child left in hot car while father went to work at LI mall
More News