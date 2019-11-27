14-year-old boy among 4 people shot on Bronx street

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- A manhunt is underway after four people, including a 14-year-old boy, were shot in the Bronx Wednesday afternoon.The gunshots rang out just before 4 p.m. on East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose section.The circumstances of the shooting are unknown at this time, but it does not appear any of the injuries are life threatening.Authorities say the teen was shot in the left leg, while a 19-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman were also wounded.The fourth victim, a man whose age wasn't immediately available, was also shot.They were rushed to the hospital in stable condition.No arrests were immediately made, and police were canvassing the area of Third Avenue and East 152nd Street for the gunman.----------