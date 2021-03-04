Traffic

'Child at play' sign installed after girl's letter to Long Island officials

By Eyewitness News
UNIONDALE, Long Island (WABC) -- A 7-year-old girl's plea to help keep kids in her neighborhood safe was answered by officials in one Long Island town.

Isabella Marroquin wrote a letter to Hempstead officials asking for a sign to remind drivers to slow down.

On Wednesday, town officials unveiled two 'children at play' signs near her home on Greengrove Avenue in Uniondale.

Marroquin's mother Andrea Delgado says her daughter was inspired to act on her concerns by a social studies lesson about writing a letter to the editor.

MORE NEWS | Girl's hearing loss discovered from mask mandate leads to help for boy in Honduras
EMBED More News Videos

Kristin Thorne has more on the 4-year-old's kind actions.



"Some people just don't care about the kids being in the middle of the street or if they're walking and so my daughter said she was concerned so this was the time for her to write the letter," Delgado said.

Marroquin's mom says the sign is going to be a good thing for the neighborhood.

She also says she is proud of her daughter and she thinks the sign is just the beginning for Marroquin, who she says, is very always outspoken.

ALSO READ | Australian sheep loses 78-pound fleece after years in wild
EMBED More News Videos

Baarack, the sheep with over 30kg of wool, gets a haircut



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficuniondalenassau countysafetyroad safetytraffic stoptraffic
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY entertainment venues can reopen in April -- except for Broadway
Cuomo: 'I am not going to resign'
Woman accused of buying homes, Chanel items in alleged PPP scam
Dad of 7 dying of COVID says goodbye in emotional video
$35 bowl from yard sale turns out to be artifact worth up to $500K
House to wrap early amid threat of violence at U.S. Capitol
Video: Asian man beaten in unprovoked attack at subway station
Show More
Urn containing loved one's ashes stolen from NJ doorstep
SpaceX Mars prototype rocket nails landing, but then explodes
73-year-old woman killed in apartment fire in Manhattan
Democrats tighten income limits for 3rd stimulus checks
AccuWeather: Gusty again
More TOP STORIES News