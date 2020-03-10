Child burned by 'spray sanitizer' sold at New Jersey 7-Eleven

RIVER VALE, New Jersey (WABC) -- Authorities in New Jersey issued a warning about "spray sanitizer" sold at a local 7-Eleven after a child reportedly suffered severe burns after using the product.

River Vale police became of aware of the situation Monday evening after pictures were posted on social media depicting a young boy with apparent burns to his arms and legs.

Officers responded to the store and seized the remaining bottles.

"While further investigation is underway, our first priority is to make the public aware that they should not use this item if they purchased it at the River Vale 7-Eleven," Lieutenant John DeVoe said. "As far as we know, this issue is limited to the River Vale store at this time. From the information that we received, approximately one dozen of the bottles were sold to customers today."

At this point, it is unclear who produced the product and where it was produced.

"We have alerted local, county, and state authorities, and our investigation is ongoing at this time," DeVoe said. "Anyone who purchased this item from the River Vale 7-Eleven is asked to contact the River Vale Police Department at 201-664-1111."

