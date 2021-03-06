Child critically injured after being struck by fire truck on Staten Island

The incident happened in Stapleton.
According to police, the FDNY fire truck struck a child at Broad Street near Gordon Street just before 7:30 Saturday morning.
The child was taken to Richmond University Medical Center in critical condition.
The scene still very active at this time as the investigation continues.
This is a breaking news story. We will have updates as information comes in.
TRENDING: Woman discovers secret NYC apartment hidden behind her bathroom mirror
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube