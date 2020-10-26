Child dead, 1 injured in Bronx fire

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- One person believed to be a child died in a fire in the Bronx Monday morning.The flames broke out at 305 East 153rd Street in the Melrose section.Details are unknown at this time, but authorities say the child is believed to be 7 or 8 years old.There was at least one other injury reported.This is a breaking story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.----------