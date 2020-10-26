Child dead, 1 injured in Bronx fire

MELROSE, Bronx (WABC) -- One person believed to be a child died in a fire in the Bronx Monday morning.

The flames broke out at 305 East 153rd Street in the Melrose section.


Details are unknown at this time, but authorities say the child is believed to be 7 or 8 years old.

There was at least one other injury reported.


This is a breaking story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citymelrosebronxchild deathfdnyfatal firefiredeadly firefirefighters
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID Live: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing
Jews For Trump car parade stirs protests, fights in NYC
Tropical Storm Zeta strengthens, remnants could impact NYC area
Expert argues US should consider national mask mandate
Deadly double shooting, stolen Audi fuel probe outside Meadowlands Racetrack
Schwarzenegger feels 'fantastic' after heart surgery
Lawmaker's aide sexually assaulted girl, threatened boyfriend: Police
Show More
Early voting enters day 3 in NYC, what you should know
Students return to classrooms in former NYC red & orange zones
LIRR commute on track; Cash tolls return to GWB, Lincoln Tunnel
AccuWeather: Damp morning
Mayor: Newark to take "serious measures" against COVID spike
More TOP STORIES News