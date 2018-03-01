MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Florida --A child died Wednesday after being locked inside a car at a shopping plaza, Miami-Dade police said.
Authorities said the child was found inside a vehicle parked at a shopping center on Southwest 97th Avenue and Bird Road.
Police said the child died after being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center.
Witnesses told WPLG that the child's mother works nearby at the Forever Young Spa and forgot that her child was in the car.
They said it's unclear how long the child was in the car, but said the child was unresponsive when the mother discovered him or her.
The mother is currently being interviewed by detectives.
No other details were immediately released.
----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts