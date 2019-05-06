Child dies inside burning car in Queens; man taken into custody

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A man has been taken into custody after a child died inside a burning car in Queens, police say.The FDNY responded to 154-09 Baisley Boulevard in Springfield Gardens for a car fire.Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene of a car accident and running into Baisley Park. He was apprehended a short time later.The female child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.----------