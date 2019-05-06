Child dies inside burning car in Queens; man taken into custody

By Eyewitness News
SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- A man has been taken into custody after a child died inside a burning car in Queens, police say.

The FDNY responded to 154-09 Baisley Boulevard in Springfield Gardens for a car fire.

Police say a man was seen fleeing the scene of a car accident and running into Baisley Park. He was apprehended a short time later.

The female child was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
springfield gardensnew york cityqueenschild deathfire
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
At least 40 killed after plane makes fiery landing in Moscow
Wild brawl breaks out after workers try to stop suspected shoplifter
1 dead, 4 injured in shooting at home in North Bergen
Must-read stories from the weekend
Schumer urges CDC to declare emergency in superbug fight
Parents lose custody of son after discontinuing chemo
WABC-TV presented with Governors' Award at NY Emmy Award Gala
Show More
Arrest made in sex assault of woman by fake ride-share driver
TD Five Boro Bike Tour rolls through New York City
Mueller tentatively set to testify to House Judiciary Committee
Country House wins Kentucky Derby after first finisher disqualified
AccuWeather Alert: Warmer sunshine Monday
More TOP STORIES News